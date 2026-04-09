A Spanish bishop has said the recent images of evangelical pastors blessing Donald Trump and asking God for victory in the U.S.’s war with Iran was shameful, and that it is important not “to take God’s name in vain.”

Speaking to Crux Now, Bishop José Ignacio Munilla of Orihuela-Alicante said that the Catholic Church in recent years is the Christian denomination that “unequivocally positions itself against war, proclaiming a message of peace and forgiveness.”

“The difference in positioning between the Catholic Church and much of the evangelical churches is very significant. Something similar occurs with certain statements by some Orthodox churches regarding the war in Ukraine. Images of evangelical pastors blessing Trump and asking God for victory were shameful,” he said.