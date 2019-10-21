 Guam clergy sex abuse survivors may receive payments in 2020

Tablets of the Ten Commandments stand outside Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church as a parishioner leaves a Mother's Day Mass, in Toto, Guam, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (Credit: David Goldman/AP.)

HAGATNA, Guam — Officials say Guam’s clergy sex abuse survivors could begin receiving compensation from the Catholic Archdiocese of Agana in the first half of 2020.

The Pacific Daily News reported a U.S. District Court judge has given the archdiocese more time to calculate payment amounts to nearly 280 clergy sex abuse survivors and other claimants.

Officials say victims and church officials are scheduled to go into mediation Oct. 30, with a church reorganization plan to follow.

The judge has granted an archdiocese request for a second extension of a deadline to file a reorganization plan and disclosure statement to Jan. 16, 2020.

The date will mark a year since the archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following clergy sex abuse claims totaling more than $1 billion.

