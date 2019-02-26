 Costa Rican accused of sexual abuse expelled from priesthood

Costa Rican accused of sexual abuse expelled from priesthood

Costa Rican accused of sexual abuse expelled from priesthood

(Credit: Pixabay.)

Catholic officials in Costa Rica's capital say that a cleric accused of sexually abusing minors has been expelled from the priesthood.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Catholic officials in Costa Rica’s capital say that a cleric accused of sexually abusing minors has been expelled from the priesthood.

Church spokesman Jason Granados says that the Vatican expelled Mauricio Viquez two weeks ago, but has been unable to locate him to notify him of the decision.

A Costa Rican court has issued an international detention request for Viquez, who is accused of abusing two teenagers in 2003. He took a leave of absence from teaching at a local university last month and immigration records indicate he left the country on Jan. 7.

Officials are concerned because the statute of limitations on prosecuting the alleged crimes will soon take effect.

The Vatican is also investigating San Jose Archbishop Jose Rafael Quiros, who is accused by Viquez’s reported victims of covering up the abuse.

The archbishop, who is president of the country’s bishops’ conference, didn’t attend the Feb. 21-24 Vatican abuse summit, instead sending a substitute.

Crux staff contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2018 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo