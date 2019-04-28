Pope Francis donates $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico

ROME — Pope Francis has donated 500,000 dollars to help migrants in Mexico, offering assistance to local projects that provide food, lodging and basic necessities.

The funds, from the Peter’s Pence collections, will be distributed among 27 projects promoted by 16 Mexican dioceses and religious congregations, Peter’s Pence said in a statement.

“Of these projects, 13 have already been approved for the dioceses of Cuautitlán, Nogales (2), Mazatlán, Querétaro, San Andrés Tuxtla, Nuevo Laredo (2) and Tijuana; as well as for the Scalabrinians, the congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and the Josefinas Sisters. Another 14 projects are being evaluated. A regulated and transparent use of the resources, which must be accounted for, is required before the aid is assigned,” the statement said.

In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, traveling on foot or with makeshift vehicles from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. But they have been blocked at the border with the United States.

In particular, the aid is intended to assist the more than 75,000 people who arrived in Mexico in 2018, in six migrant caravans.

“Men and women, often with young children, flee poverty and violence, hoping for a better future in the United States,” the statement said. “All these people were stranded, unable to enter the United States, without a home or livelihood.”

