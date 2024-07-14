Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar.)

Following a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally which is being treated as an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, top American Catholic leaders are issuing strong condemnations of politically motivated violence.

“Together with my brother bishops, we condemn political violence, and we offer our prayers for President Trump, and those who were killed or injured,” said that statement from Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for Military Services, who also serves as President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We also pray for our country and for an end to political violence, which is never a solution to political disagreements. We ask all people of goodwill to join us in praying for peace in our country. Mary, Mother of God and Patroness of the Americas, pray for us,” Broglio said.

A series of gunshots rang out during a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, left at least one attendee dead along with the suspected gunman, while two other people were critically injured, according to a statement from the Secret Service.

The two injured persons were transferred by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where they were reported to remain in critical condition.

Trump himself posted a note on social media indicating that he had been shot in the upper part of his right ear. The former president was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, and shortly afterwards his plane departed from Pittsburgh, the closest major airport to the rally site.

Broglio’s statement included a reference to a text issued in June by the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development of the U.S. bishops conference addressing the threat of politically motivated violence.

“Violence harms innocent victims,” that document read. “Violence undermines order and the rule of law. Practically speaking, political violence does not ensure positive or lasting change.”

In the wake of Saturday’s shooting, Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, a key advisor to Pope Francis, likewise condemned the incident, linking it to the country’s broader problem with gun violence.

“Our nation has once again witnessed another deadly and tragic shooting today,” O’Malley said in a statement.

“We join in prayer for the recovery of former President Trump, who was injured today. We also pray for the families of those killed and the injured. We give thanks for the Secret Service and first responders who acted so quickly.”

“As a nation, we must come to grips with the incessant violence that has too often become the norm. It must stop,” O’Malley said. “We must find peaceful ways to resolve our differences and avoid all political violence of any kind. May the Lord bless our country and all who seek a just and peaceful society.”

Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, reacted to the shootings in a social media post.

“I would like to offer prayers for President Trump and all those who were injured at the rally in Pennsylvania,” Barron wrote. “We must turn from the path of violence. May the Lord bless our troubled nation.”

This story is being updated.