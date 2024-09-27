Listen

[Editor’s Note: On Sept. 25, Crux published an article by Elise Ann Allen on recent developments surrounding the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a movement based in Peru. That article contained an editing error, inaccurately naming individuals who had been expelled from the movement, which has since been corrected. One of those incorrectly identified, Father Jaime Baertl, sent the following letter, which has been edited for compliance with Crux editorial standards.]

I am writing to you in your capacity as editor of the portal www.cruxnow.com to request that you publish this letter attached to the article entitled “Denver parish at heart of scandals involving Peru-based lay group” and which is authored by Elise Ann Allen.

In the original version of the mentioned article, Ms. Allen says: “Also, Juan Carlos Len and Father Jaime Baertl, who have been accused of financial corruption” thereby stating that we have been expelled from Sodalitium Christianae Vitae due to financial corruption. Many people have become aware of what was reported there regarding the two of us, which is totally false.

Since I have not been notified of any expulsion and the public note from the Apostolic Nunciature in Lima does not include my name, how does Ms. Allen publish such serious information?

Under the laws that protect us, we ask for the immediate publication of this letter at the end of Ms. Allen’s note. Needless to say, the first version is untrue and seriously undermines my honor. If this rectification is not published, I will go to the relevant legal authorities.