 New Damascus archbishop eager to give hope to tired faithful

New Damascus archbishop eager to give hope to tired faithful

New Damascus archbishop eager to give hope to tired faithful

Syriac Catholic Archbishop John Jihad Battah, newly named to Damascus, Syria, will be installed as archbishop July 28, 2019. He is pictured July 15 in the Church of the Monastery of Our Lady of Deliverance in Harissa, Lebanon. (Credit: CNS photo/courtesy Syriac Catholic Patriarchate.)

After eight years of war, the faithful in Damascus, Syria, are "so tired," said their new bishop, Syriac Catholic Archbishop John Jihad Battah. Nevertheless, he is returning to his birthplace with enthusiasm.

BEIRUT, Lebanon — After eight years of war, the faithful in Damascus, Syria, are “so tired,” said their new bishop, Syriac Catholic Archbishop John Jihad Battah. Nevertheless, he is returning to his birthplace with enthusiasm.

“I want to help the people, to give them hope to stay in their country,”  Battah told Catholic News Service ahead of his episcopal ordination in Damascus July 28.

“In all my missions, in Italy, in Lebanon, I was obeying the call of the Church. This is the first time I feel great joy and happiness in a new mission, to be going back to Syria,” the 63-year-old archbishop said. He served in Lebanon for the last eight years as bishop for the patriarchal diocese of Beirut and previously in Rome for seven years.

RELATED: Pope voices ‘deep concern’ to Syria’s Assad over airstrikes

“The most important thing is to take care of the people,” Battah said of his new mission. His motto as archbishop is Luke 22:27: “I am among you as the one who serves.”

Damascus did not experience a mass exodus like in war-torn dioceses such as Aleppo. In the Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Damascus, there are about 1,000 families, compared to about 1,200 families before the war, the archbishop said.

However, the sanctions against Syria are taking a toll on the Syrian people.

“It’s leading people to leave the country to search for a better future,” he stressed.

“The economic situation is very bad. Everyone is in need now,” he said. The cost of basic necessities has skyrocketed, and medicine is very expensive. “People are dying from lack of medicine.”

“We need prayers for the removal of sanctions. If the sanctions are removed, the people can at least live with dignity,” Battah said.

The government in Syria “is a positive government that respects all religions,” Battah noted.

He cited the Syriac Catholic youth gathering in Damascus in early July, when Syrian President Bashar Assad visited with the more than 200 young people for three hours, answering their questions in an open forum.

Battah said his “main mission is to give Christians hope in the future, to stay in their country.”

“My message to the West is to help the Christians in the Middle East to stay in their homelands. Their presence is vital,” the archbishop said, noting that Christians are an “equilibrium, a bridge between all the religions.”

“The Christians are the light of the world. The light should stay in the Middle East,” Battah said.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close