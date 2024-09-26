Ambulances arrive to evacuate the wounded near the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Credit: Bilal Hussein/AP.)

As Israel hints it is planning a land invasion of Lebanon, Pope Francis warned an escalation of violence in the country is “unacceptable.”

“You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day,” Israeli General Herzi Halevi told troops on Wednesday.

“This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah,” he said.

Last week, Israel created two sophisticated attacks on Hezbollah, the Shia militant group based in Lebanon, blowing up hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies killing at least 42 people and injuring thousands of others.

Since September 23, Israel has conducted around 1,500 airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, killing over 500 people.

Hezbollah started firing guided rockets and artillery shells at Israel in October 2023, after the Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 more as hostages.

This has led to Israel declaring war on Hamas and attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon.

One Wednesday, Pope Francis said during his General Audience he was “saddened” by the news from Lebanon, “where in recent days the intense bombings have claimed many victims and caused destruction.”

“I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. It is unacceptable,” the pontiff said.

Meanwhile, the World Council of Churches said it “unequivocally” condemned the use of violence, particularly in civilian areas, “which has caused immense suffering, destruction, and the tragic loss of life.”

“These actions violate the principles of international humanitarian law and human rights. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones, the injured, and all those living in fear and uncertainty,” said Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay, the general secretary of the WCC.

general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay expressed deep sadness and grave concern over the escalating violence and attacks on Lebanon.

He called upon all parties involved to cease all forms of violence immediately and prioritize the safety and security of the Lebanese people; engage in diplomacy and negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions and addressing the root causes of conflict; respect the sanctity of human life and uphold the dignity and rights of all people, especially the most vulnerable; and guarantee humanitarian access to those in need, ensuring that aid can reach all communities affected by this violence without obstruction.

“As a fellowship of churches committed to justice and peace, we implore the international community to intensify efforts for peace in the Middle East region, for an end to the attacks on Lebanon and for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” Pillay said.

“We stand in solidarity with the churches, religious leaders, and civil society in Lebanon who are working tirelessly for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation in these difficult times. Their courage and unwavering commitment to nonviolence are a beacon of hope to all of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, churches in Lebanon have opened their doors to those seeking refuge from the devastating impact of the ongoing attacks.

“People are now living in church halls, so they will need food, sanitary products, mattresses, blankets – and if it continues, we will need heating for winter, though of course, we hope it will not last that long,” said Marielle Boutros, project coordinator at Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) in Lebanon.

She said “all south Lebanon is being targeted” – a region with a large Christian population – leading many residents to seek shelter in churches.

“These are not purely Shia or Hezbollah areas, and we have a lot of Christian families living there. Some have lost their houses, and they are moving now from the south to other places in Beirut, Mount Lebanon and the north, to find safety,” Boutros added.

She also said the schools, which the Catholic charity has also been supporting, “are closed, but this is temporary, and they are now moving to online teaching.”

Nearly 100,000 people in Lebanon have been forced to flee their homes this week, United Nations experts say.

In his General Audience, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the Lebanese people, “who have already suffered too much in the recent past.”

“And let us pray for everyone, for all the peoples who suffer as a result of war: Let us not forget tormented Ukraine, Myanmar, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, all the suffering peoples. Let us pray for peace,” the pontiff said.