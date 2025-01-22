Listen

Pope Francis said the people who have been trapped in a parish in Gaza had a decent meal for the first time in a long time, after a ceasefire was established between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking during his general audience on Wednesday, the pope repeated his frequent statement: “War is always a defeat!”

“Yesterday I called, as I do it every day, the parish of Gaza: They were happy! There are 600 people there, between the parish and the college,” Francis said.

“They told me: ‘Today we ate lentils with chicken.’ Something they weren’t used to doing these days: Just a few vegetables, sometimes… They were happy! But we pray for Gaza, for peace and for many other parts of the world. War is always a defeat! Don’t forget: War is a defeat. And who profits from wars? The weapons manufacturers,” the pope said.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 more as hostages.

Since that time, Israel has launched a war against Gaza, where the health minister says over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed.

A three-phase deal was negotiated last week by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, and 33 Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are scheduled to be freed over the ceasefire’s 42-day first phase.

“It’s a significant step forward, offering hope, but it does not mark the end of the conflict. We pray that this is the beginning of lasting peace. We are relying on international efforts to end the war and focus on the future of the Middle East and the Holy Land,” Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of Gaza, told the media office of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

“The sound of explosions and drones has finally stopped, offering relief to many. Some left the monastery to check on their homes or what remained of them. Some discovered their homes were completely destroyed, while others have yet to locate their homes or even recognize the neighborhoods they once lived in,” he said.

The priest admitted the first phase of rebuilding in Gaza is full of challenges.

“People are desperately seeking aid to address severe shortages of essentials like water, fuel, and food. The hardship is palpable, but so is hope and endurance, as the community holds onto the possibility of returning to some kind of normalcy,” Romanelli said.

“We’re also focused on organizing the pastoral life of Gaza’s parish. This includes ensuring everyone’s safety, continuing prayers, and maintaining daily activities, despite the difficult circumstances,” he said.

“Together with Caritas and the Sisters of Mother Teresa, we’re providing medical assistance to the sick and needy within our capabilities. Additionally, we’ve formed men’s and women’s fraternities to foster a spiritually enriching environment, including a focus on choir development and encouraging deeper exploration of faith,” the priest said.

