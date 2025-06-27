Palestinians carry bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A British Catholic aid agency is condemning Israel’s approach to aid delivery in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military is conducting a war against the militant group Hamas.

CAFOD – the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales – says the humanitarian situation is “catastrophic and worsening by the day” and calling for immediate, unfettered access of aid to the civilians in Gaza.

The Gaza war broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages. Of the roughly 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, a third are believed to be dead, according to Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of over 70,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A peace deal made earlier this year has broken down, and Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza.

The UN reported on Tuesday that more than 400 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military while trying to collect food from controversial (GHF) aid hubs in Gaza since they started operating one month ago, with reports that numbers have increased in the last two days.

UN human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Keetan stated that “the weaponization of food for civilians, in addition to restricting or preventing their access to life-sustaining services, constitutes a war crime.”

Elizabeth Funnell, CAFOD’s Representative for the Middle East, said the sheer number of people being killed while trying to access humanitarian aid in the last month “is unconscionable.”

“This is not aid — it is a deadly trap,” she said.

“The reports of hundreds of people being shot, injured and killed whilst trying to access humanitarian assistance from highly militarized, U.S. and Israeli-run distribution sites are horrifying. CAFOD condemns this approach to the delivery of aid, it defies humanitarian principles and may violate international Law,” Funnell continued.

“We need the immediate, unfettered access of aid, at scale. Our demand is clear: Reopen safe, proven channels now. There is aid at the border ready to go – this suffering is entirely preventable. The UK government must urgently use all diplomatic leverage to ensure the entry of aid,” she continued.

“The humanitarian situation is deteriorating daily. CAFOD partners continue to delivery life-saving aid and remain ready to scale up as soon as possible to reach those in need,” she said.

Meanwhile, Caritas Jerusalem issued a statement saying people in Gaza continue to be denied access to essential services, and “are suffering from hunger and are left in despair, facing the cruel choice of either starving to death or risking being killed while trying to get food.”

“The unlawful blocking of access of a large majority of professional humanitarian organizations and the militarization of aid have created a calamitous, desperate and unacceptable humanitarian situation,” said the statement.

“Words of condemnation alone are not enough to save lives or to feed people dying of hunger. People need more than just rhetoric and empty promises,” continued Caritas Jerusalem.

“Our teams are trained, prepared, and committed — responding under fire, yet full of resolve. We will continue adapting, responding, and serving. Because we are Caritas. Because love never fails,” the statement said.

