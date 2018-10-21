Ex-priest in new report jailed on new charges in San Jose

SAN JOSE, California — One of 15 former priests found to have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children within a Northern California diocese is facing new allegations of molesting girls.

Ninety-year-old Hernan Toro is currently jailed on accusations of molesting two girls between 2011 and 2015, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. It’s unclear whether Toro has an attorney.

San Jose Bishop Patrick McGrath released the names of Toro and 14 other former priests Thursday as part of an effort to reassure parishioners following a stunning August report by Pennsylvania authorities. Toro is one of only six among the 15 priests who are still alive.

The diocese report said Toro was convicted of sexual misconduct with a child 35 years ago in Santa Clara and listed his whereabouts as San Leandro. Though Toro was required to register as a sex offender, he went on to spend seven more years working in churches in the region before being permanently banned from the ministry in 1990.

The report released Thursday made no mention of the current allegations against Toro or the fact that he’s been in a San Jose jail since October 2017.

Diocese spokeswoman Liz Sullivan said the church wasn’t aware of the new allegations. She did not respond to requests for comment about how the diocese conducted its research on the former priests’ current whereabouts.

The molestation charges against Toro stem from alleged abuse of a girl between 4 and 6 years old and an 11-year-old girl.

McGrath apologized in a statement Thursday “for the actions of those who were in positions of authority and who violated that sacred trust by abusing children.”

“The sexual abuse of children and young people is an appalling crime and a sin,” he said.

Bishop Michael C. Barber of the Oakland Diocese said he also is planning to release a list of clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse in the coming weeks. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said he’s also considering such a move.

