In wake of synagogue massacre, Pittsburgh bishop urges ‘Never again!’

ROME — Following a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, Bishop David Zubik decried “anti-Jewish bigotry” as a “terrible sin.”

“As we pray for peace in our communities and comfort for the grieving, we must put prayer into action by loving our neighbors and working to make ‘Never again!’ a reality,” the Pittsburgh prelate said in a statement.

The shooting, which occurred on the Jewish Sabbath at the Tree of Life Congregation, left at least ten individuals dead and others injured. The gunman eventually surrendered and has been taken in by the Pittsburgh police.

Three police officers were wounded, though their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

In his statement, Zubik recalled the longstanding ties between the synagogue and the local Catholic community.

“As we are all devastated by this morning’s massacre at Tree of Life Congregation, my heart and my prayers are especially lifted up for our Jewish sisters and brothers and the law enforcement officers who rushed into harm’s way,” he said. “The relationship between Tree of Life and the Diocese of Pittsburgh has been close over many years.”

“May God free us from fear and hatred, and sow peace in our lives, our communities and in the world,” Zubik concluded.