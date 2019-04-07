 Reno diocese identifies 12 'credibly accused' former priests

The Catholic Diocese of Reno has released the names of 12 former priests it has determined have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse of minors.

The diocese on Friday released a statement listing 11 individuals who are now dead and one still living former priest who was removed from the ministry 45 years ago for abusing minors.

Bishop Randolph Calvo called for a review of clergy to help identify the abusive former priests.

The diocese said anyone who has been abused by clergy, a church employee or volunteer is encouraged to call the police and that the diocese offers assistance to abuse victims.

According to the diocese, a review board determined the credibility of the accusations by weighing corroborating evidence, criminal prosecution or an admission of guilt.

