Priest arrested after $14,000 goes missing at his Kansas parish

Father Juan Gregorio Garza-Gonzalez was arrested in Hutchinson, Kansas, after $14,000 was discovered missing from his parish. (Credit: Screen capture.)

A priest has been arrested in Kansas after $14,000 went missing from his Hutchinson parish.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Authorities in Reno County, Kansas, say a Roman Catholic priest has been arrested after an investigation into money missing from his church.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that 51-year-old Juan Gregorio Garza-Gonzalez, of Wichita, was arrested Thursday.

The Hutchinson News reports the Catholic Diocese of Wichita contacted Reno County authorities in February with questions about finances at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Hutchinson.

The release said detectives determined nearly $14,000 was missing from several locations at the church.

Garza-Conzalez has been pastor at the church since June 2018. He was removed from his position at the church in March.

The priest was released on a $2,500 own recognizance bond. No further court date has been set.

Garza is no longer listed on the Catholic Diocese of Wichita website, including the priest directory, though his name still appears in archived versions of the website.

The diocese notified parishioners of the pastor’s removal in a letter. Wichita Bishop Carl Kemme said in the letter that diocese is cooperating fully in the investigation. He added that, “the diocese will see to it that the parish is made whole on the loss.” The diocese provided no other details about what happened.

