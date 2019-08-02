 Man sentenced to 2 years for assaulting elderly priest

Man sentenced to 2 years for assaulting elderly priest

Man sentenced to 2 years for assaulting elderly priest

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A Delaware man has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting an elderly Catholic priest.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — A Delaware man has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting an elderly Catholic priest.

Joshua August was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty but mentally ill in March to first-degree assault in last year’s attack on 74-year-old Father William Graney. The 26-year-old August also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault of an office worker at Resurrection Parish church in Wilmington.

Investigators said parish employees heard noises and found August punching and kicking Graney in his office. Witnesses said August then poured wine on Graney, hit him with the bottle and sprayed compressed air into Graney’s mouth.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly said Graney had been trying to help the “troubled, homeless man.”

Court documents showed August was upset over “weed” he wanted back, and that he wanted to kill Graney.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close