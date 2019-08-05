 Catholic school expels student posting racist videos threatening black people

Catholic school expels student posting racist videos threatening black people

Catholic school expels student posting racist videos threatening black people

Cardinal Newman School in Columbia, South Carolina. (Credit: Google Maps.)

A 16-year-old student has been arrested and expelled from a private Catholic school in South Carolina after posting racist videos that showed him shooting a box he said represents black people.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — A 16-year-old student has been arrested and expelled from a private Catholic school in South Carolina after posting racist videos that showed him shooting a box he said represents black people.

The videos were made in May, weeks before school let out for the summer and the teen also threatened to shoot up the school in Columbia during the break, Richland County deputies said.

The videos appeared to be sent among some students in May, although school officials didn’t bring them to investigators until July 15, according to a police report obtained by The State newspaper.

In the videos, the teen uses a racial slur and calls himself “a hater of all black men.” He then shoots a black box numerous times that he said represents black people.

The teen was charged with making student threats. His name was not released because of his age.

Cardinal Newman School sent a letter to parents after the newspaper put the story on its website. Diocese of Charleston spokeswoman Maria Aselage said church officials determined the danger to students was minimal since school was out and police were investigating.

The letter said the student was expelled and ordered to stay off school property.

“The next few days may be challenging for Cardinal Newman School, so I ask your prayers for our students, teachers, staff and administration,” Principal Robert Loia wrote in the note sent out Friday night.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close