Parents complained of priest who banned Harry Potter books

A collection of Harry Potter books, by J.K. Rowling. (Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP.)

A Tennessee priest who banned Harry Potter books from a Catholic school's library was accused by parents of causing their children psychological and spiritual harm.

A Tennessee priest who banned Harry Potter books from a Catholic school's library was accused by parents of causing their children psychological and spiritual harm.

The Tennessean obtained a 2017 letter from 14 St. Edward Catholic School parents, urging the Nashville diocese to remove Father Dan Reehil.

The letter, with 50 bullet points, said Reehil is a toxic narcissist who hates Pope Francis and views himself as “a soldier of God.” It said “Our school, however, consists of children, not soldiers.”

Diocesan spokesman Rick Musacchio said Reehil’s views, like that of the retired, more liberal pastor he replaced, both have a home in the Church.

Reehil didn’t respond to the newspaper’s interview requests. In an email, he said he removed J.K. Rowling’s books because they contain “actual spells and curses.”

