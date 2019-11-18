 2 new lawsuits accuse Jesuit priests in Albuquerque of abuse

2 new lawsuits accuse Jesuit priests in Albuquerque of abuse

2 new lawsuits accuse Jesuit priests in Albuquerque of abuse

(Credit: Pixabay.)

Two new lawsuits have been filed that allege three Jesuit priests who once ministered at a downtown Albuquerque church sexually abused two victims.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new lawsuits have been filed that allege three Jesuit priests who once ministered at a downtown Albuquerque church sexually abused two victims.

In a copyright story Sunday, the Albuquerque Journal reports one of the alleged victims contends he was sexually abused eight years ago at Immaculate Conception Church.

In the other lawsuit, a woman contends she was molested by two Jesuit priests from Immaculate Conception beginning in 1968 when she attended first grade at a nearby school.

The Journal says the two priests accused in that suit have since died.

Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province has denied the allegations in the lawsuits, saying their investigations don’t support the claims.

Albuquerque attorney Brad Hall says his firm expects to file more lawsuits in the coming months against religious orders.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo