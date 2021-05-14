New Vermont law waives time limit for physical abuse suits

New Vermont law waives time limit for physical abuse suits

This Feb. 22, 2015, file photo shows buildings and property of Burlington College in Burlington, Vt. Prior to housing the college, the building was home to St. Joseph's Orphanage. (Credit: Wilson Ring/AP.)

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure that lifts the statute of limitations in civil cases of childhood physical abuse.

MONTPELIER, Vermont — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure that lifts the statute of limitations in civil cases of childhood physical abuse.

Scott signed the bill on Wednesday.

The new law builds on legislation passed two years ago that ended the statute of limitations for civil cases of past childhood sexual abuse. The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974.

In an email, Ellen Kane, a spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Burlington, said they had “no comment at this time as we are not sure how this is all going to play out. However, we continue to pray for all victims of sexual and physical abuse.”

The legislation defines physical abuse as any act that when it was committed would have been considered aggravated assault.

The legislation does not apply to criminal cases.

The legislation would allow damages against an entity that “employed, supervised, or had responsibility for the person allegedly committing the physical abuse only if there is a finding of gross negligence on the part of the entity.”

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo