Family loses appeal in lawsuit over priest’s funeral remarks

Family loses appeal in lawsuit over priest’s funeral remarks

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A priest who criticized a teenager's suicide during his funeral is protected by the religion clauses of the First Amendment, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.

TEMPERANCE, Michigan — A priest who criticized a teenager’s suicide during his funeral is protected by the religion clauses of the First Amendment, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.

The court affirmed a decision by a Monroe County judge who had dismissed a lawsuit by the mother of Maison Hullibarger.

The 18-year-old, who was an athlete and honors student in the Monroe area, died in 2018. Mourners were shocked when Father Don LaCuesta gave a critical sermon. He said suicide was a “secular crime” and a “sin against God with dire eternal consequences.”

Linda Hullibarger sued the priest and the Detroit Archdiocese, alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and other claims. She said LaCuesta had reneged on an agreement to celebrate her son’s life.

“Father LaCuesta’s conduct was protected by the ecclesiastical abstention doctrine,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 decision Thursday. “As such, we cannot pass judgment on the content of his sermon. Consequently, all of plaintiff’s claims necessarily fail.”

After the funeral, the archdiocese said it regretted that an “unbearable situation was made even more difficult” by LaCuesta’s remarks at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo