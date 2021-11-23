Listen to this story:

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — About 50 parishioners protested outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in St. Paul on Sunday over what they say is the eradication of culture and tradition from Minnesota’s first Hispanic parish.

Many of the demonstrators were third-generation members of the Catholic church, which has a 90-year history in St. Paul. Among specific complaints, they say Aztec dancers are no longer allowed inside the church, there is no Sunday school or choir, masses previously led in Spanish are now in Latin and women are not allowed on the altar.

One of the protesters, Vincent Mendez, said “it feels like we’re being forced out again” and added that the parishioners “just want to save our church.”

Father Michael Tix, with the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, said in a statement that he and Archbishop Bernard Hebda are involved in conversations between parish leadership and parishioners, theStar Tribune reported.

Tix said it is “through open and honest conversation that concerns will best be addressed and solutions reached for the good of everyone involved.”