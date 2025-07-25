An arial view of Bangui, Central African Republic, is seen on March. 8, 2024. (Credit: Sam Mednick/AP.)

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – A Catholic bishop in the Central African Republic (CAR) has denied accusations that he remained silent and was complicit in covering up an alleged sexual abuse case involving a diocesan priest.

In a statement released on July 16, Bishop Jesus Louis Molina of M’Baïki said he felt the need to clear the air after what he called “rumors, inaccurate information, distorted interpretations, and accusations” were leveled against him by Father Alain le Patrick Mokopame.

The priest had accused the bishop of silence and complicity in a sexual abuse case involving a priest. The accusation came shortly after Mokopame was removed from his post as vicar general of the diocese on July 13. It was a move that sparked public protests, with some Catholics demonstrating with saucepans during the celebration of the Eucharist, denouncing the bishop’s decision to replace the priest. A break-in also took place at the bishop’s residence.

Molina in his July 16 release condemned the protests in very strong terms.

“The demonstrations with saucepans and the unauthorized intrusion into the bishop’s residence reflect neither the ecclesial spirit nor the synodal path to which we are all called,” he wrote, emphasizing that the Church is neither a place for rivalry nor a political arena.

He pointed out that the appointment of a vicar general is the exclusive prerogative of the bishop, who acts in a spirit of communion and not rivalry.

“A vicar general is a priest whom the bishop freely chooses to collaborate with him… He is not his rival,” the bishop wrote.

Accusation of sexual abuse

At the heart of the crisis is an anonymous accusation of pedophilia made against a priest in the diocese, in which Mokopame accuses the bishop of having remained silent, or even of having covered up the facts.

“This is false. I declare that I, and the Catholic Church, am firmly opposed to any form of sexual abuse and that we have always denounced these acts clearly and rigorously,” the bishop wrote in his defense.

He said once the complaint was brought forward, a number of steps were taken to support the allege victim.

“Immediately, Fr. Mokopame was given the sum of [$180) so that the alleged victim could be examined by a gynecologist. The medical certificate concluded that no physical evidence of violence was found. Additionally, a psychologist was made available to both the alleged victim and the accused priest,” the bishop said.

Monsignor Ruiz Molina outlined the actions taken both within the Church and by civil authorities.

He said an official canonical investigation, led by an official appointed by the Central African Episcopal Conference, ran parallel to an initial probe conducted by Mokopame, who at the time headed the diocesan commission for protecting minors at the time.

The case was then referred to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome. However, in April 2023, the Dicastery ruled it fell outside its jurisdiction because the person involved was not a minor.

On January 16, 2023, the diocese alerted Central African judicial authorities, who launched an independent investigation using the canonical file provided by the diocese.

Mokopame accused Molina of facilitating the accused priest’s departure from the CAR. The bishop denied this accusation.

“It was the accused priest who took this decision, after his lawyer informed him that he was free to enter and leave the country. I was not consulted about this, nor did I authorize it,” Molina said.

The bishop further stated that the accused priest had lodged a complaint against him with the Dicastery for Evangelization, alleging the bishop improperly communicated the case to civil authorities.

Despite the conflict, Molina called for “sincere dialogue.”

“I renew my readiness for reconciliation and dialogue, insofar as everyone is sincerely committed to rebuilding communion,” he said.

The bishop urged unity, calling on his diocesan community to remain united in prayer and to work for peace.

“May the Lord forgive our faults and those of those who have offended us… The truth will set you free, and peace will be possible if everyone does their part,” he said.

This scandal highlights the pervasive nature of abuse and cover-up within the Catholic Church on a global scale which was emphasized by the publishing of reports on abuse in the Boston Globe in 2002.