COLUMBIA CITY, Indiana — A former northeastern Indiana priest will serve a 180-day sentence on home detention and spend two years on probation after he pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing two teenagers.

David Huneck also will be required to complete 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty in Whitley Superior Court to two counts of battery resulting in moderate injury.

Child seduction and sexual battery charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Huneck had served as a pastor in Columbia City and as a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne before stepping down.

Court documents said Huneck invited two victims, then 17 and 19, to his Columbia City home and gave them alcohol before assaulting them.