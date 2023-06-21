Pope Francis blesses the monstrance that will carry Jesus in the Eucharist into Lucas Oil Stadium for the U.S. bishops’ National Eucharistic Congress in July, 2024 (Credit: Vatican Media.)

NEW YORK – A year ahead of the culmination of the U.S. bishops’ three-year eucharistic revival initiative, the efforts have received a blessing from Pope Francis.

In a private audience on June 19, the Holy Father extended his Apostolic Blessing on the 10th National Eucharistic Congress that will take place from July 17-21, 2024, and on the monstrance that about 50 pilgrims will carry into the event.

The U.S. bishops launched the National Eucharistic Revival initiative in 2021. The first year was focused on the diocesan level. The second year, which launched earlier this month, is focused on the parish level. The final phase begins in May 2024, when 48 “perpetual pilgrims” spread out at four separate locations across the country will embark on a two-month pilgrimage to Indianapolis for the start of the National Eucharistic Congress.

The congress will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium. The pilgrims will converge outside of the stadium at the end of their journeys to carry the monstrance inside. The monstrance is Mexican-made and four-feet high, and pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“The National Eucharistic Congress marks a significant moment in the life of the Church in the United States,” Francis told the congress’ delegation.

“May all that you are doing be an occasion of grace for each of you and may it bear fruit in guiding men and women throughout your nation to the Lord who, by his presence among us, rekindles hope and renews life.”

Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, chair of the National Eucharistic Congress, said Francis blessing the congress and monstrance was “a wonderful gift.”

“A wonderful gift to meet with Pope Francis and ask for his blessing, this was truly a unique spiritual opportunity as part of our country’s preparation for such a historic moment in our Church’s life,” Cozzens said of the meeting.

Cozzens traveled to Rome to meet with Francis alongside Tim Glemkowski, the congress’ executive director, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and other members of the congress’ board of directors, organizers, and staff.

“It was so important to gather together as a team in the presence of Pope Francis and ask him to bless the event, the monstrance, and the work we are doing to prepare tens of thousands of people to encounter Jesus Christ, truly present in the Eucharist,” Glemkowski said.

At the U.S. Bishops’ Conference spring general assembly last week, Cozzens said the bishops are about two-thirds of the way to their $28 million fundraising goal, and he “doesn’t anticipate difficulty getting to the end.”

Cozzens, chair of the USCCB Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, said there are about 25,000 people signed up for the congress so far, and he envisions reaching the 75,000, and potentially exceeding, the needed 75,000 to fill Lucas Oil stadium.

He said it’s a “generational moment” for the U.S. church that the bishops should embrace.

“I invite you to invite your people to come,” Cozzens said. “I’m confident that if we bring our people here the Holy Spirit will affect them in profound ways and set them on fire for mission as they home helping us in the United States to make that missionary conversion as a U.S. church.”

