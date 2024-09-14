The entrance of the Meadows of St. Kateri at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois. The cemetery, in the Archdiocese of Chicago, is the first to offer a natural burial option for families in Illinois (Credit: Archdiocese of Chicago.)

NEW YORK – For the first time, Catholics in Illinois have a natural burial option for their loved ones.

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago recently announced that it will offer a natural burial option at the Meadows of St. Kateri, a new section at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, which is located about 25 miles northwest of Chicago.

Natural burials also known as “green” burials have become more popular in recent years, and are touted by the archdiocese as a simple and sustainable burial option that allows the body to return to the earth naturally. Natural burials forego harsh embalming fluids, traditional caskets, and outer burial containers in favor of biodegradable materials, organic fibers, and eco-friendly embalming techniques.

Essentially, it minimizes the environmental impact of the burial process while honoring the natural cycle of life and death. The Catholic Church permits natural burials, as the practice aligns with Catholics teachings on the sanctity of life and respect for the environment.

“We are honored to offer a new burial option that not only respects the environment but also aligns with Catholic teachings for treating the human body with dignity,” Ted Ratajczyk, the executive director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to providing choices that honor the dignity of life, the needs of our community, and the values of our faith,” Ratajczyk continued.

The archdiocese held an outdoor noon Mass on Sept. 8 to bless the site, and offer tours to those who were interested. A spokesperson for the archdiocese told Crux on Sept. 12 that a natural burial has already taken place at the site.

The archdiocese has dedicated an acre of land for natural burials at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. The acre was named the “Meadows of St. Kateri,” after St. Kateri Tekakwitha, who is the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church. She is the patroness of the environment, ecology and Indigenous peoples.

According to a Catholic Cemeteries Archdiocese of Chicago information page, each natural burial will be memorialized with a choice of flush lawn-level memorial, an engraved boulder, or a boulder with a bronze nameplate.

Natural burials have grown in popularity in recent years, as Americans have looked for ways to be more environmentally conscious in different aspects of life. According to a 2023 report from the Natural Funeral Directors Association, 60 percent of American consumers would be interested in exploring “green” funeral options not only because of the potential environmental benefits, but also cost savings. That figure is up from 55.7 percent in 2021.

While the Archdiocese of Chicago is the first diocese in Illinois to offer a natural burial option, the method is already offered in Catholic cemeteries nationwide. According to the Green Burial Council, which tracks cemeteries that offer natural burials, the method is available at Catholic Cemeteries in more than a dozen states.

Father Lawrence Sullivan, the priest director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago, said in a statement that he hopes the Meadow of St. Kateri brings a sense of God’s love to families.

“Cemeteries have always been important in the life of the faithful. They are where early Christians gathered to remember and celebrate the lives of the martyrs,” Sullivan said. “Today’s cemeteries are called to be sacred places where loved ones are remembered, and God’s presence is felt. We hope the Meadows of St. Kateri will bring this sense of God’s love to our families.”

