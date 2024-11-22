Listen

NEW YORK – About a week after the potential immigration policies of President-elect Donald Trump were a prominent discussion at the U.S. bishops’ annual fall gathering, the four bishops of a midwestern state have sent a letter to the local migrant community to ensure their advocacy and solidarity.

The Catholic bishops of Iowa sent the letter on Nov. 19 and publicized it on Nov. 20, acknowledging the “immense challenge” that the local migrant community faces.

“We write to you with hearts full of compassion and a deep desire to express our solidarity with you during this stressful time,” the bishops wrote. “We recognize the immense challenges you face as migrants, and we want to assure you that you are not alone.”

Trump’s inauguration is still a few months away. However, his rhetoric regarding potential immigration policies and priorities has garnered criticism from Catholic leaders and organizations, who have also noted the fear created among immigrants in the United States.

Trump has touted his intentions to both secure the border, and carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants already in the United States.

“As your bishops, we will advocate for your just treatment and dignity within the framework of the law. The Church will accompany and serve you at this time as much as we are able,” the Iowa bishops wrote. “We assure you of our prayerful support and ask the State of Iowa to do the same.”

“You are our brothers and sisters,” they continue. “Please know that you are not forgotten and that your Church stands with you in solidarity.”

The letter was signed by Archbishop Thomas Zinkula of Dubuque, Bishop Walker Nickless of Sioux City, Bishop William Joensen of Des Moines, and Bishop Dennis Walsh of Davenport.

Iowa isn’t generally thought of as a place where migrants travel to. However, like much of the country, the state’s immigrant population has increased over the last decade. Census data shows that the number of foreign-born residents in Iowa grew from about 149,000 in 2013 (4.8 percent of the population) to about 189,000 (5.9 percent of the population) in 2023.

Still, that 5.9 percent share is far less than the nation’s average of 14.3%, according to the data.

In their letter, the Iowa bishops quoted Pope Francis’ message that “Migrants and refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity. They are children, women, and men who leave or who are forced to leave their homes for various reasons, who share a legitimate desire for knowing and having, but above all for being more.”

They also noted that scripture provides “countless” examples of God’s love for the stranger.

“Sacred Scripture provides us with countless examples of God’s love for the stranger and the sojourner,” the bishops wrote. “These words remind us that we are all pilgrims on this earth and will all stand before Jesus at our final judgment and be held accountable for how we have treated others, especially those most in need.”

The nation’s bishops were speaking on the topic of immigration at their fall gathering last week in Baltimore. Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, who leads the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Migration, told Crux that it was a prominent discussion topic behind closed doors, as well.

At one point, Seitz said that if mass deportations take shape as a policy the conference will “raise [its] voice loudly, adding that how it unfolds will be a “test for our nation.”

“Are we in fact a nation based on law, on the most fundamental laws about the rights of the human person, or are we not?” Seitz asked. “And we don’t have ourselves a police force or an army or anything like that, but we are going to certainly do our best to express that, and then also accompany the people that are threatened with what ultimately would be unjust actions for some.”