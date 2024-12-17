Residents flee their homes to escape gang violence in the Nazon neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Credit: Odelyn Joseph/AP.)

NEW YORK – Citing the ongoing crisis in Haiti, the U.S. Bishops’ Conference is urging Congress before the New Year to renew two pieces of legislation that exist to provide the island nation an economic boost.

“As you know, Haiti is experiencing a series of devastating social, political, and economic crises, exacerbated, and, to a degree, caused by unsustainable levels of politically motivated gang violence,” Bishop Elias Zaidan wrote in a Dec. 11 letter to Congress. “Even as efforts to restore Haitian national security continue … it is imperative that our country strengthens the sources of economic opportunity that remain for the Haitian people.”

Zaidan, of the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, is chairman of the USCCB Committee on International Justice and Peace. He addressed the letter to the respective Democrat and Republican leaders of the Senate Committee on Finance, and the House Committee on Ways and Means.

That is: Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance; Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Finance; Republican Representative Jason Smith of Missouri, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means; and Democratic Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts, ranking member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

The legislation Zaidan reached out about is the Haiti Economic Lift Program Extension Act of 2023, which would extend the Haitian Hemispheric Opportunity through Partnership Encouragement (HOPE), as well as the Haiti Economic Lift Program (HELP) Acts through Fiscal Year 2035.

Both are due to expire in September 2025.

Working in conjunction, the bills allow duty free access for imports of apparel, textiles, and certain other goods from Haiti. HOPE was enacted in 2007, and HELP in 2010. In the letter, Zaidan said he hopes the extension will get passed before the New Year “to enable [Haiti’s] continuation of economically vital manufacturing and export operations.”

“The social and economic development of Haitian civil society – severely imperiled by gang violence and economic uncertainty – is the only path toward the attainment and consolidation of long-term political stability in the country,” Zaidan wrote.

According to government records, the extension legislation has been introduced in both the Senate and House, and referred to the Senate Committee on Finance and House Committee on Ways and Means, respectively, for review. The Senate version was introduced in February, 2023, and the House version in September 2023, and haven’t made any further progress in the legislative process.

A spokesperson for the Senate Finance Committee, on behalf of Wyden and Crapo declined a request for comment, instead referring Crux to the committee’s most recent statement on preference programs. The statement, from June does not include any mention of Haiti or HOPE/HELP.

Smith and Neal did not respond to a Crux request for comment.

In an April news release, leaders of the Congress’ Haiti Caucus highlighted that as a result of HELP/HOPE apparel exports have grown to over $1 billion, representing 80 percent of Haiti’s total imports. Democratic Representatives Ayanna Presslet of Massachusetts, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, and Yvette Clarke of New York also did not reply to a Crux request for comment.

“Now more than ever is the time to help stabilize Haiti and save lives – that includes supporting its economic growth and critical trade sectors,” Pressley said in an April statement. “The Haitian people have suffered deeply and to allow HOPE/HELP to expire would be a drastic disservice to their livelihood.”

Zaidan, in his Dec. 11 letter, also noted that the two bills show the nation’s solidarity with Haiti.

“Affording Haitian imports preferential treatment constitutes a strong gesture of solidarity with our Haitian brothers and sisters, while also empowering Haiti’s local economic capacity,” Zaidan wrote.

“Furthermore, these legislative/trade acts have contributed to the development in Haiti of more secure legal/institutional foundations for ongoing mutually beneficial trade/commercial relations with the United States; this is bilateral collaborative social and political development at its best,” he continued.