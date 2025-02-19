Listen

NEW YORK – The Diocese of Buffalo has said a priest who anonymously wrote to the Vatican to request an apostolic visitation to investigate into the state of the diocese “illustrates a lack of courage” with his decision to pen a letter and not go to Bishop Michael Fisher directly.

“The fact that an unnamed priest has authored a letter to the pope that cannot be responded to personally illustrates a lack of courage,” the diocese said in a Jan. 21 statement, noting that Fisher has encouraged collaboration with both laity and clergy since he arrived in 2021. “It is unfortunate that the author of the latter has not accepted the ongoing invitations of Bishop Fisher to priests to meet.”

The back and forth is the latest in a years-long, oftentimes contentious, consolidation process titled Road to Renewal. At the core of the priest’s letter, sent Jan. 19, is a complaint with Fisher’s decision to reduce the number of parishes in the diocese from 160 to 79, while also grouping the remaining ones into “parish families” that will share resources and have rotating priests.

The plan, launched in 2020 by then-apostolic administrator Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, has taken place as the diocese has simultaneously found itself in a precarious financial situation. Facing more than 800 sex abuse lawsuits, it filed for bankruptcy last spring. Fisher has also highlighted that the diocese has a significant priest shortage, and declining Mass attendance.

“The Road to Renewal turned out to be chiefly concerned with financial efficiency based on daunting projections that insisted on a future where decline is the only possibility, and to the detriment of other ecclesiastical and pastoral concerns of higher priority,” the priest wrote in the letter.

The priest claims that Fisher has violated multiple aspects of canon law with the decision to create the so-called parish families, noting that “this compromising of rightful autonomy has prevented pastors from being able to govern according to particular pastoral priorities of parishes, and has diminished the enthusiasm and involvement of parishioners…” It also accuses Fisher of responding to concerns presented to him by priests “with harsh and resentful admonishment.”

“While none of us could deny that the circumstances of our diocese called for changes, and that a willingness to accept new approaches to ministry was in order, many of us still expected that changes would occur within the parameters of canon law,” the priest states.

To close, the priest affirms that he will remain obedient to Fisher, but calls for an investigation.

“With great humility, I request consideration of a possible Apostolic Visitation to the Diocese of Buffalo,” the priest wrote. “I feel that an intervention can assist all parties involved in finding a way forward that is truly conducive to the mission of the Church.”

The concerns expressed by the priest regarding the consolidation process align with those expressed by a handful of parishioners first in a letter sent to the Vatican last April, and in another sent Jan. 20, both of which are also published online. However, the letters from parishioners call for Fisher’s removal.

The Diocese of Buffalo combats the accusations in its Jan. 21 statement in response, saying that “refusal to acknowledge the changing landscape of the Catholic church in Western New York would paralyze the faith for generations to come.” It goes on to highlight Fisher’s emphasis on collaboration.

“Bishop Fisher refuses to cater to individual agendas on how to administer the Diocese, but has always encouraged input, and listened to collaborative efforts that take into consideration the good of the entire Diocese,” the statement reads, further noting that he has presided at Mass at nearly all of the diocese’s parishes, and has a regular presence at diocesan schools and Catholic Charities outreach ministries.

Michael Taheri was one of the parishioners who signed the letters. The diocese, in its statement, claims that Taheri has declined invitations to meet with Fisher, which it called “unfortunate.” Taheri did not immediately respond to a Crux request for comment.

