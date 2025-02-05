A deportation officer with Enforcement and Removal Operations in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s New York City field office changes the handcuffs of Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina from back to front after arresting him during an early morning operation, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP.)

NEW YORK – Amid a federal immigration crackdown, the head of Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of New York says that while the organization is concerned for many immigrants, he also understands the government’s “legitimate attempt to deal with the bad apples, the criminals.”

“We always have concerns, but at the same time we understand that, sadly, there are a few bad apples among the immigrants who come to New York,” Msgr. Kevin Sullivan told Crux. “If some of those immigrants do commit crimes, well, they should pay a price for that. But yes, we do have a concern and do want to make sure those who are not the criminals, that they’re not impacted.”

Since President Donald Trump took office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have arrested more than 8,000 people who the agency says are in the country illegally, according to a compilation of daily totals of arrests it has posted, current as of Feb. 1.

The ICE raids have touched all corners of the country, especially major cities, including New York. Crux reached out to multiple local Catholic Charities agencies for perspective on how the federal immigration crackdown has impacted their work and the community they serve. However, as of Feb. 4 Sullivan, who has led Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York since 2001, was the only to offer perspective.

Sullivan declined to comment on whether or not he had been in communication with federal or local authorities, instead saying that the organization’s concern is always and remains with the people they try to serve and help on a daily basis. He said he didn’t know if less immigrants utilized Catholic Charities services out of a greater fear of being in public, but acknowledged that a heightened fear exists in immigrant neighborhoods and communities.

“We have heard of a significant amount of fear and anxiety in the immigrant communities,” Sullivan said. “We fully understand the anxiety, the fear, that is in those communities and we kind of just reassure those communities that Catholic Charities is going to accompany them, be with them, and continue to provide the services that are needed.”

According to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York’s website, those services include helping newcomers with legal advice, to reunite with their families, learn English, prepare for citizenship, and find employment opportunities, in addition to the regular services the organization provides. For example, food, housing, and emergency services.

Sullivan said the organization also educates immigrants on their responsibilities and their rights, including the need to abide by the law, and understand their rights amid the immigration crackdown.

“That’s our approach. We continue to provide help,” Sullivan said.