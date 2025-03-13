U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks from a military airplane upon arrival at Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec, Canada, March 12, 2025, as he travels to a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting. (Credit: Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – Marking the 12th anniversary of Pope Francis’s election, Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered prayers for the Holy Father’s recovery on behalf of Catholics in the United States, and highlighted the shared commitment both sides have for global peace.

“On behalf of the people of the United States of America, and during this Jubilee Holy Year, I extend my best wishes to His Holiness Pope Francis on the twelfth anniversary of his election,” Rubio, a Catholic, said in a March 13 statement.

“The United States values its enduring relationship with the Holy See, which is grounded in our shared commitment to advance peace across the globe, promote interreligious dialogue, and protect religious freedom,” he said.

The relationship between President Donald Trump and his administration with Pope Francis has been tense since the former took office on Jan. 20, particularly on the topic of immigration. Things have, however, settled of late as Vice President JD Vance recently took a conciliatory approach to Pope Francis’s criticisms, commending his leadership and praying for his recovery.

As Pope Francis continues his recovery in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with double pneumonia, Rubio, in his statement on the Holy Father’s election anniversary, also prayed for his recovery.

“Pope Francis is in the hearts and prayers of my family and of the more than 50 million Catholics in the United States, as we hope for his continued and swift recovery,” Rubio said, adding that “on this Jubilee, with its message of hope and unity, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a peaceful celebration.”

