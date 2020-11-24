Man admits to defecating twice at Catholic parish church in England

The Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart in Bournemouth, England. (Credit: Kingswellboy/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).)

A man who twice defecated in the churchyard of a Catholic Church in England has appeared in court.

The Bournemouth Echo reports that 48-year-old Darren Frank Keeping admitted to both offences on Nov.12, which took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bournemouth, located on the southwest English coast, on April 12 and May 29.

He was charged with two counts of engaging in riotous, violent or indecent behaviour in a churchyard under the Ecclesiastical Courts Jurisdiction Act 1860.

He was given 12 months probation and ordered to pay a fine of around $25.

The same parish was the victim of vandalism and burglary on Nov. 7, 2019, when two men broke into the church and stole a safe holding the money from collection boxes. In the process, they smashed two crucifixes and the holy oil vessels.

