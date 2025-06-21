A van displaying a sign passes Big Ben as demonstrators both for and against assisted dying hold banners outside Parliament in London, Friday, June 20, 2025, as British lawmakers are set to vote Friday on whether to back a Bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales. (Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – On Friday, MPs of the UK Parliament approved a Bill which allows medical staff to assist the suicide of terminally ill patients, a move Cardinal Vincent Nichols says “fundamentally changes society’s long held values and relationships on matters of life and death.”

The Third Reading of Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed by 314 votes to 291, and will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Nichols, the archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said the vote was a “watershed moment in the history of our country.”

“The task is now clear: every effort must be made to limit the damage that will be done by this decision. This duty lies both on the House of Lords and on His Majesty’s Government,” he said.

“The list of challenges is long. It has been well rehearsed in recent weeks by responsible bodies and distinguished individuals, including the Public Commission on Palliative and End-of-Life Care whose recommendations have yet to be discussed. The appeal to personal autonomy, so much at the center of the Parliamentary debate, cuts both ways: The provision of a choice to die cannot exclude the provision of properly resourced care for those who choose to live until a natural death,” the cardinal continued.

“As Catholics we will continue to play our part in the building of the common good. The decision of Parliament does not change our firm belief in the sanctity of life, never simply a burden, but always a gift of God, given and received. Our duties are clear: To live by the teaching given to us by God; generously to accompany with care and compassion those facing disability, isolation and suffering; to continue to put forward, with respect and clarity, the objective norms that inform our firm beliefs on how to live, and to die, well,” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark said this has been “a terrifyingly dark week in British history,” and said the Bill endangers the lives of unborn children, and will promote legislation which will endanger vulnerable adults and the elderly.

“All those who stand on the side on the side of life, and who uphold the dignity of human life from conception to natural death, need to raise their voice in defense of those who are voiceless. Irrespective of religious belief this is a matter of basic justice for every human life,” the archbishop said.

“As followers of the Lord Jesus, we are a people of life. Jesus is our hope and in his name we will tirelessly make the case for the defense of human life. Life is sacred. It is a gift from God and we must never be afraid to speak this truth,” Wilson said.

Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool serves as Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference.

He said the Bishops of England and Wales have been consistent and outspoken in their opposition to the legalization of assisted suicide, “and we are shocked and disappointed that MPs have voted in favor of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.”

“This Bill is flawed in principle with several provisions that give us great cause for concern,” Sherrington said.

“The Catholic Church believes in promoting a culture of life and compassionate care. Allowing the medical profession to help patients end their lives will change the culture of healthcare and cause legitimate fears amongst those with disabilities or who are especially vulnerable in other ways,” he added.

We are also concerned about the future of palliative care, not least because experience suggests that, unless there are explicit protections, hospices may be required to co-operate with assisted suicide. If this were to happen, the future of many Catholic institutions could be under threat,” the archbishop continued.

This is not the end of the parliamentary process, and we should not lose hope. We ask the Catholic community to continue to pray for members of parliament whilst they consider this legislation and to pray that government will act to promote and protect life from conception until natural death,” Sherrington said.

“We have expressed the view, during this debate, that genuine compassion involves accompanying those who need care, especially during sickness, disability and old age. The vocation to care is at the heart of the lives of so many people who look after their loved ones and is the sign of a truly compassionate society. As we stated after the second reading, it is essential that we nurture and renew the innate call that many people have to compassionately care for others,” he said.

The Bishops of England and Wales believe that improving the quality and availability of palliative care offers the best pathway to reducing suffering at the end of life. We will continue to advocate for this, and we ask the Catholic community to support those who work tirelessly to care for the dying in our hospices, hospitals and care homes,” Sherrington concluded.

