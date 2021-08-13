LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Bishop Mark O’Toole of Plymouth in southwest England said he was shocked and saddened after a mass shooting left six people dead – including the perpetrator – in his city.

Police said five people, three females and two males, were shot and killed; after his murder spree, the shooter then turned the gun on himself.

Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Member of Parliament Luke Pollard said one of the victims was a child.

An eyewitness told the BBC the shooter “kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting.”

“He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the linear park up from the drive,” the eyewitness said.

“It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we heard the news of the terrible shooting in our beloved city,” O’Toole said in a statement.

“I offer my support and prayers for all those who were killed, and for their loved ones at this tragic time. Let us pray in our churches this weekend for all those affected and for the people of Plymouth,” the bishop said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the attack wasn’t terrorism related. It is the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010.