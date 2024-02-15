SCIAF supporters Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue took to the streets of Glasgow to ask people to show their love for some of the world’s poorest people on Ash Wednesday. (Credit: SCIAF handout.)

LEISCESTER, United Kingdom – A Scottish pop group took to the streets of Glasgow to ask people to show their love for some of the world’s poorest people this St. Valentine’s Day, which this year took place on Ash Wednesday.

Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, the vocalists for the hit Scottish pop group Deacon Blue, are supporters of the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF).

The couple helped the group launch its annual “Wee Box, Big Change” appeal, which raises funds for its work in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Each year generous Scots give up a favorite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps during Lent and put the money they save into a “Wee Box.” They then donate it at Easter to provide help to vulnerable communities worldwide, struggling to survive due to hunger, poverty and the climate emergency.

This year, the appeal focuses on the people of Rwanda, 30 years after the genocide which left around one million people dead.

“Having seen first-hand some of the programs that SCIAF are involved in made us realize how important it is to support the ongoing work of SCIAF,” Ross said. “We are continually amazed at the difference that the WEE BOX makes, even tiny amounts make a huge change.”

Deacon Blue was formed in Glasgow in 1985, and their 1988 song “Real Gone Kid” was the band’s first top-10 hit.

Lorraine Currie, SCIAF’s Chief Executive said this year’s Lenten appeal is “so important.”

“There are so many wars and tragic things happening all over our world, which we witness every day on our television screens. But there are also ongoing struggles and injustices in countries across the world that we don’t hear much about, like in Rwanda,” she said.

“SCIAF’s work across Rwanda, driven by donations from the people of Scotland, focuses on supporting women and girls who have suffered abuse and discrimination. Working through local Rwandan organizations, SCIAF is supporting projects which help women and girls rebuild their lives, change social attitudes, and build a better future for themselves and their families,” Currie continued.

She urged Scots to give to the SCIAF appeal this year, saying, “Even a small donation makes a huge difference.”

Meanwhile, children at St. Francis Xavier’s in Falkirk got together this week to show their support for the SCIAF Lent appeal.

Teacher Rebecca Murray told The Falkirk Herald that each year during Lent, the Primary 7 pupils organize and run whole-school fundraising events each week to raise money for SCIAF.

“This year, they have planned a movie afternoon, a fun day, an obstacle course, a non-uniform day and a coffee morning for members of the community,” she said.

“As a whole school, we will also take part in The Big Lent Walk as a sponsored event, including elements of play and prayer along the way. We are very proud of the commitment and compassion our pupils have shown to raising money for SCIAF and supporting our sisters and brothers around the world,” Murray said.

Ben Wilson, SCIAF’s public engagement director, told The Falkirk Herald the Catholic charity is “so grateful” to St. Francis Xavier’s school for giving SCIAF “such a lovely welcome.”

“Their support for people living in poverty around the world is really overwhelming,” he told the newspaper.

