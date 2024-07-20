Palestinians sort through trash at a landfill in Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza on June 20, 2024. (Credit: Kareem Hana/AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Britain’s leading Catholic international aid agency says the new government’s decision to renew funding for UNRWA, the leading United Nations aid agency for Palestine, is a “critical step towards supporting the education, health, and well-being of Palestinian refugees.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Friday the decision was made to get aid as quickly as possible to those who need it in Gaza.

Israel began the war with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 more as hostages.

The conflict has been violent, killing an estimated 38,000 Palestinians, and causing outrage among the international Islamic world.

Lammy said UK aid funding to Gaza is a “moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe.”

The UK’s funding for UNRWA was paused by the previous government in light of allegations by Israel that 12 staff were involved in the October attack against Israel.

Lammy said he was “appalled by the allegations that UNRWA staff were involved” in the October 7 attacks.

“UNRWA has acted. Partners like Japan, the EU and Norway have now acted. This government will act too,” said, saying UNRWA is “absolutely central” to efforts to aid the civilians in Gaza.

Elizabeth Funnel, Country Rep for the Middle East at CAFOD – the international aid agency of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales – said the move by the government “is a critical step towards supporting the education, health, and well-being of Palestinian refugees who rely on UNRWA’s essential services.”

Catholic leaders in Europe have long called for a ceasefire in Gaza, and Pope Francis has been calling for an immediate ceasefire for months, saying, “Enough, please!”

Funnel said the “grave reality on the ground” in Gaza means the Catholic agency’s joy over the decision by the government to renew aid to UNRWA “is tempered,” noting that on Thursday CAFOD learned that one of their partners’ educational centers was hit by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in injuries to children.

“UNRWA plays a vital role in providing basic services to millions of people – not just in Gaza but across the Middle East,” she told Crux.

“There is no other organization that can match its reach and coverage. Not providing funding to UNRWA means that we are failing those who are in greatest need both now and in the future once post conflict rebuilding begins,” Funnel said.

“Furthermore, an independent review of UNRWA did not find evidence to substantiate the allegations that up to 12 UNRWA staff had participated in the October 7 atrocities and the UK is one of the last countries to reinstate funding,” she added.

CAFOD is now urging the UK government to” build upon this positive step” and use its diplomatic influence to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, to suspend arms sales to Irael, to get a release of all hostages, and to get “full humanitarian access” to allow aid organizations to deliver “crucial support” to those in need.

Funnel said the call for a suspension of arms sales to Israel stemmed not only this week’s damage to the education center run by one of CAFOD’s partners in Gaza.

“It’s not the first time that our partners work has been impacted, just a few weeks ago, our partner who is delivering vital medical services in a so-called humanitarian zone was forced to evacuate. Civilians, healthcare workers and aid workers are not a target,” she told Crux.

Funnel noted many people have seen and been moved by the devastating images from Gaza over the last 9 months.

“People may have also learned more about the history of the conflict and are asking questions about how we can pursue a more peaceful future. Pope Francis has warned that in war there is no winner and we have seen many thousands of people in the UK attending protests to demand a ceasefire,” she told Crux.

“We hope that this energy and desire for a more peaceful future won’t wane but can be harnessed for a resolution which leads to the opportunity for all peoples in the region to flourish,” Funnel added.

She said CAFOD has seen a huge amount of interest in what’s happening in the region in the UK, “whether that’s through donations to our appeal or people coming to lobby their MPs with us at Parliament.”

“The Foreign Secretary was in the Middle East this week and acknowledged the suffering saying civilians in Gaza are trapped in hell on earth.’ We hope to see an ongoing engagement in UK politics with what’s happening and that the new Government will use all possible leverage to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire,” Funnel told Crux.

