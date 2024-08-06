Police officers watch members of the public outside the Town Hall during a vigil for the victims of a stabbing attack in Southport, England, that happened on July 29. The vigil took place on Aug. 5. (Credit: Darren Staples/AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Catholic leaders in England have condemned acts of violence against migrants and refugees happening over the past week in the UK.

Riots started taking place after the stabbing deaths of three little girls at a holiday club in Southport on July 29.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were the names of the girls killed, and ten others were injured.

A 17-year-old man whose parents are from Africa was arrested for the murders, leading to anti-immigrant groups to hold protests across the country, leading to hundreds of arrests.

“I condemn the appalling violence over the past week, especially that directed at migrants and their places of residence,” said Bishop Paul McAleenan, the lead bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales.

“They demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country,” he said in a statement.

Government officials say more than 500 extra prison places will be available from next week to help detain those arrested in the disorder across England and Northern Ireland.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said on Monday more than 370 people had been arrested since the unrest began last week – but also warned that figure was likely to grow.

“Today, and always, we need to continue to pray, work and stand together for peace in our country,” McAleenan said.

“The actions of the few involved in violence stands in stark contrast to the work of charities, church groups and volunteers who tirelessly extend the hand of welcome to migrants in acts of solidarity. We hope and pray that they will re-double their efforts so that we can rebuild communities after the terrible events of the last few days,” the bishop continued.

Bishop Tom Neylon, Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, also called for peace.

“There are non-violent means to resolving issues that we might not agree on in our society, so let’s use those methods to bring about the peace and healing we need at this moment,” he said.

Immigrants in the country have been terrified by the violence, including much of the country’s medical staff, who often come from other countries.

The Royal College of GPs issued a statement calling the reports that “horrific and completely unacceptable” abuse and violence is happening against medical staff, “especially those from ethnic minorities.”

the Royal College of Nursing issued a statement saying “scenes around the country are nothing short of despicable racism.”

“Migrant nursing staff are precious members of our communities, hardwired into the very DNA of our health and care services – we ask government to ensure that anybody targeting them pays a very heavy price,” the statement says.

Sarah Teather, Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service UK (JRS UK), said communities across the UK “are reeling from criminal violence that has threatened people’s lives, injured emergency service workers, and destroyed public facilities.”

“People of color, members of the Muslim community, and people seeking sanctuary have been deliberately targeted. Many of the refugees we serve and others in our communities are living with deep fear and insecurity following these attacks,” she said.

It is imperative that the government takes urgent steps to ensure the safety of all those being targeted, including people in the asylum system, who in many cases have already fled violence and experienced profound trauma,” Teather continued.

“At the same time, every one of us has a responsibility to challenge the disinformation and racist, divisive rhetoric fueling this hostility,” she added.

JRS UK is the leading Catholic agency in the United Kingdom helping asylum seekers.

“Too often, people fleeing danger and searching for a chance to rebuild their lives here have been dehumanized by politicians and others in a position of influence. But scenes of people coming together in the hours following rioting, to care for those affected and repair the physical damage, show the kind of society that we can and truly want to be,” Teather said.

McAleenan said his prayers are “particularly with those who are sheltering in hotels or are feeling threatened.”

“You are loved and welcome here. We all should do what we can to make sure that you feel safe. My prayers are also with the emergency services, who selflessly continue to work despite the risks. Thank you for all that you do in the service of the common good,” the bishop said.

