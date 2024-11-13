Campaigners argue that governments must tax major polluters such as fossil fuel companies to raise further money to fund the climate finance pot. (Credit: CAFOD.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – As COP29 summit continues in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, one Catholic charity notes “we hear that the global debt crisis is robbing countries of their ability to respond to floods, droughts and other impacts of the climate crisis.”

CAFOD is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, and part of Caritas International.

Liz Cronin, CAFOD’s Climate Change Policy Lead said:

“It is encouraging that the UK has sent its top team to COP this year,” said Liz Cronin, CAFOD’s Climate Change Policy Lead.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Baku.

“I am here at COP this week because this government recognises that the world stands at a critical juncture in the climate crisis. And the United Kingdom not only has a critical role to play, but also, an opportunity to grasp the chance to maximise opportunities for Britain and make us more secure in the here and now,” he said.

“The way I see it, there are two paths ahead: One, the path of inaction and delay, leading to further decline and vulnerability – Warming above 1.5 degrees will expose hundreds of thousands more people in the UK to flood risk, greater economic instability, and national insecurity,” Starmer continued.

“Or second, the path we walk, eyes wide open, not just to the challenges of today but also fixed firmly on the opportunities of tomorrow. This is the path towards national security. Energy independence. And the economic stability necessary to boost living standards for working people,” he said.

“So at this COP I was pleased to announce that we are building on our reputation as a climate leader, with the UK’s 2035 NDC target – to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81 percent on 1990 levels. Our goal of 1.5C is aligned with our goals for growth. But a global problem also requires global partnership. Responsible international co-operation. Which is why we took the opportunity at this COP to again urge all Parties – to come forward with ambitious targets of their own. As we all agreed at the last COP,” the prime minister added.

Cronin said CAFOD appreciated the targets set by Starmer, calling it “a strong example for other countries to follow.”

“This is a good first step for a country that wants to establish itself as a climate leader. But, to truly achieve that, this headline target must be supported by an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution document, due next year – and a sea-change on providing much more new, additional and grant-based public finance drawn from major polluters,” she said.

Liam Finn, Campaigns Manager at Catholic aid agency CAFOD, said the climate crisis “is hitting people around the world that have done least to cause it.”

“Meanwhile, fossil fuel companies are reaping huge profits from driving the crisis. World leaders at COP29 must commit to providing those who are bearing the brunt of the climate emergency with the funding they need to cope – and fossil fuel companies must help to pick up the bill,” he said.

The COP29 conference ends on Nov. 22.

