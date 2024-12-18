King Charles III meets with people at the Catholic Church of The Immaculate Conception in London, England, Dec. 17, 2024.)

Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – King Charles III said he was praying for the people of Syria after he left the Catholic Church of The Immaculate Conception in London on Thursday.

The service in the Jesuit church reflected on the 10th anniversary of the invasion of Mosul and the Nineveh Plains in northern Iraq by ISIS. It comes just after the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad’s by rebel forces associated with Islamist groups.

“This special service at Farm Street Church [the common name of the church] reminds us of our shared commitment to walking with those in need and igniting hope in the face of challenges,” said Father Peter Gallagher, The Provincial of the Jesuits in Britain.

“We are grateful for The King’s presence and the opportunity to stand together in faith and solidarity, recognizing the resilience of many Christian communities and God’s guiding presence in our lives,” he added.

Charles is a longtime supporter of Christians in the Middle East and has often drawn attention to the suffering they often suffer. While still the Prince of Wales, he spoke at a historic service at Westminster Abbey in 2018 to celebrate the contribution of Christians in the Middle East.

The event at Farm Street Church was co-hosted by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

“Throughout their long history dating back to the 1st century, the Christians of Iraq have been no strangers to suffering,” said Dr. Caroline Hull, national director at ACN (UK).

“But little could prepare them for the terrors that would be inflicted both on them and so many other communities in recent years,” she added.

RELATED: King Charles III visits Britain’s Coptic Orthodox Christian community

“Since his time as Prince of Wales, The King has shown profound and unstinting compassion, going out of his way to hear the personal stories of the afflicted faithful,” Hull said.

“The King’s constant concern has been a huge source of encouragement for us at ACN,” she said.

ACN has supported the rebuilding of churches and homes in the Christian town of Qaraqosh and other settlements in the Nineveh Plains in Iraq, enabling thousands of families to return to their homeland.

“The journey towards restoration and renewal has been a long and sometimes painful one – and there is still a long way to go towards full recovery,” Hull said.

“But that they have achieved so much and completed the work so quickly is a tribute to the compassion, the care and concern their friends and benefactors have shown them. Such help came at a time when they sorely needed it,” she continued.

Jesuit Father Dominic Robinson, the parish priest of Farm Street Church, said the event with the King was a success.

“It’s been a pleasure to bring together friends from different Christian traditions, all faiths and none, to celebrate seeds of hope during this significant season for us all,” he said.

“Advent hope is evident in our local community and was seen today through the presence of our homeless parishioners, those in hospitality who serve us, and our wonderful volunteers. Amid the tragedies in the Holy Land and the Middle East, we were strengthened by the hope of the Iraqi Christian community, who are now rebuilding their ancient biblical lands,” the priest continued.

“The King’s presence, praying and meeting with concern for those on society’s peripheries, confirms this Advent hope for justice and peace, and we are truly grateful for his ongoing support,” he said.

As part of the proceedings, the King met representatives of the London-based Iraqi Christian diaspora, including individuals who suffered persecution and forced displacement when ISIS seized the Nineveh Plains.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome