Police and emergency personnel deal with the injured after a car plows into people at a soccer celebration in Liverpool, England on May 26, 2025. (Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A car injuring almost 50 people in the English city of Liverpool was “tragic and appalling,” according to the city’s new archbishop.

On Monday, thousands of people attended a victory parade for Liverpool PC, which won this year’s Premier League soccer title.

A car ran into a crowd watching the celebration, injuring dozens, including at least four children.

A 53-year-old white British man was arrested, and police are not treating the incident as terrorism.

On Tuesday, Archbishop John Sherrington was officially installed as the tenth Archbishop of Liverpool and spoke about the previous day’s incident.

“The shadow of the tragic and appalling events of last night hand over the city this morning. The joy of the day has turned to deep sadness and many families are affected by the trauma of the events,” he said.

“We pray for all those who have been injured and those working to save life in hospitals. We are grateful for the work of the emergency services. While we see dreadful images, I know that the people of Liverpool will unite together and be close to those who are suffering. This is part of we are. Let us pray and work to build peace together,” Sherrington added.

“This is a gift which comes at the end from Christ who said, ‘Peace be with you.’ At the same time, we gather today in the hope that the light of Christ will shine into the darkness of people’s lives, just as it pours its many colors into this great Cathedral which is often described as the ‘soul of the city’,” he said.

“This light in all its colors dispels the darkness that clouds people’s lives, takes away hope, and diminishes them,” the archbishop said.

The captain of Liverpool FC, Virgil van Dijk said he was giving his “thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected” on Instagram, adding he was “praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with them.”

“That is a matter for the police, and the investigation is ongoing, so I think we need to leave that for them,” he told reporters.

The tragic incident was also spoken about by the Assistant Anglican Bishop of Liverpool, Geoff Pearson.

“Walking around Liverpool City Center this morning, I’m struck by the somber and subdued mood. After the mountain top experience of the Champions Parade, we have come down to a sad and violent valley,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In the Liverpool Parish Church which is close to the terrible scenes of last evening I spoke with a man who said ‘what kind of world are we passing on to our grandchildren?’ We looked up at the imposing cross in the church and registered where we can find hope and comfort,” he said.

“Maybe it was the collar, but many stopped me to chat and mull over what has happened. I suspect this will be true with people across Merseyside. I was glad St Nick’s was open for such questioners,” Pearson said, referring to the Anglican parish church for Liverpool.

“Alongside the big cross in the Parish Church are the figures of Mary and John. Reminding us that the Master wanted them to take care of each other. I think that must be true for people across our region. Many who will feel confused, angry – a whole of range of emotions,” he continued.

“The verse that I offer comes in John, Chapter 16, where Jesus reminds us ‘In this world, you will have tribulation but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.’ Keep trusting and upholding all those closely impacted by the violence of Bank Holiday Monday,” the bishop said.

