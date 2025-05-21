Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A new British policy on immigration is downplaying the important contribution made to the country by “low-wage, low-skilled” immigrants, says an English bishop.

The Labour Government noted last week that in 2023, under the Conservative Government, inward migration grew to over a million people a year – four times the level compared with 2019.

“This was a political choice that was never put before the British people. In fact, quite the opposite – the previous government repeatedly promised inward migration would be brought under control. Instead, Britain became a one-nation experiment in open borders,” said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“The damage this has done to our country is incalculable. Public services and housing access have been placed under too much pressure. Our economy has been distorted by perverse incentives to import workers rather than invest in our own skills. In sectors like engineering, for example, apprenticeships have almost halved while visas doubled,” he said.

But arguably even worse is the wound this failure has opened when it comes to trust in politics,” he continued.

We will restore control to our borders. Since this government came to power, visa applications are down nearly 40 percent. But now is the time to go further and faster. To assure the British people that the experiment is over. And that this Government will return migration policy to common sense,” Starmer said.

“At its heart is a simple message of fairness. Migration is part of Britain’s national story and an essential element of a strong economy. But if people want to come to Britain to start a new life, they must contribute, learn our language and integrate. And if employers want to bring workers from overseas, then they must also invest in the skills of workers already in Britain,” he continued.

“We will still be competitive in attracting the world’s best talent. At the same time, we will wean our national economy off its reliance on cheap labor from overseas. The end result will be a reformed immigration system that no longer ignores the millions of people who want the opportunity to train and contribute. And that backs our young people with the hope of good, well-paid jobs in their community,” the prime minister added.

“That is what our economy needs. It is what people want,” Starmer said.

On Tuesday, Bishop Paul McAleenan – the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales – said while the Labour Government’s commitment to skills training and education “is understandable,” he was urging the government to carefully consider its approach to so-called “low-skilled work” which is often carried out by those who come from other countries.

“The essential work carried out every day by people in low-paid, low-skilled roles must be recognized and valued,” the bishop said.

“For many migrants, such jobs are the first step on the way to becoming fully integrated into our society. Without their contribution, dedication and hard work, our hospitals, schools, and care homes might not be able to function,” he continued.

“The Catholic Church in England and Wales has been enriched by migrants throughout its recent history. Our ethnic chaplaincies, eparchies and schools have been models of integration,” McAleenan said.

“I also appeal to our political leaders, of all parties, whom we have entrusted with shaping the future of our country, to refrain from using rhetoric that risks sowing mistrust, fear, or division. Such language is unhelpful and serves only to create unnecessary fractures within our communities,” he said.

The Jesuit Refugee Service UK has also called for the UK Parliament to amend to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

“As the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returns to the House of Commons, MPs have an opportunity to amend it and begin building a fair asylum system, rather than continuing to treat asylum as a border security issue,” said David Ryall, Director of JRS UK.

“This is a vital moment to fully repeal anti-refugee laws and reject aspects of the bill that would further criminalize people for seeking safety,” he said.

“If any of us were forced to leave our homes, we would try to find a safe place to rebuild our lives. JRS UK stands with refugees and all those working for a society that welcomes people in search of sanctuary, rather than punishing them,” Ryall said.

The English bishops also urged the government to support people coming to the country, even if they are low-skilled.

“To our Catholic community and all people of goodwill, I encourage you to welcome migrants into your communities with open hearts, offering friendship and support. In doing so, we help ensure that no one is left behind, undervalued or made to feel isolated,” McAleenan said.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome