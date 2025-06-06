Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool is urging people to tell members of the UK Parliament to vote against the proposed legislation which would legalize doctor assisted suicide in Britain.

Sherrington is the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is fast approaching its decisive vote in the House of Commons which will likely take place on either the 13th or 20th of June.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide are currently illegal under English, Welsh, and Northern Irish law and is considered manslaughter or murder. In Scotland, there is no specific legislation, but people can be prosecuted for murder if they are involved.

The Bill initiated by Leadbeater allows terminally ill adults aged 18 or over the right to request medically assisted suicide.

“The Catholic bishops of England and Wales oppose this flawed bill both in principle and in practice,” said Sherrington.

“This legislation would require many hospices and care homes to facilitate assisted suicide. This will put in jeopardy their ability to provide care. Parliament has rejected an amendment that would have allowed institutions to opt out of participating in the provision of assisted suicide,” the archbishop said.

“The provisions for conscientious objection for health and social care workers are both unclear and inadequate. This problem will not be addressed by proposed amendments,” he added.

“Safeguards against coercion for the most vulnerable are wholly inadequate, particularly in cases involving coercive control or social pressure,” Sherrington continued.

“During Committee Stage, the bill’s main proponent was unable to confirm whether individuals seeking assisted suicide due to financial concerns or feelings of being a burden would be prevented from accessing it. Since then, no progress has been made, and many MPs consider the existing safeguards insufficient, with the potential to result in a “terrible tragedy,” he said.

“We note the opposition for the bill from key professional bodies including the Royal College of Psychiatrists whose members will be expected to be involved in the process of assessing those who elect for assisted suicide,” he said.

Several members of Parliament who supported the Bill in earlier votes have indicated they will not vote for it again later this month. The members have been given a “free vote”, meaning they don’t have to follow their party on the issue.

Liberal Democrat MP Brian Mathew told the Daily Mail he was concerned about terminally ill people feeling they “have become a burden upon their family,” saying “I share the concerns of many constituents that individuals facing terminal illness will take the decision based on concerns that they have become a burden upon their family.”

UK Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also criticised the lack of time given to scrutinize the Bill and has suggested that the legislation is being rushed through.

there are huge implications here and the debate that we’re having is curtailed, it is short … I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” she told The Times.

“I do think that this process has shown the inadequacies of private members’ bills as a vehicle for such wide societal change,” added Mahmood, who voted against the bill previously.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said there is now no doubt “the tide has turned on this dangerous Bill as many MPs who voted for the Bill at Second Reading change their minds.”

“There is still a lot of work to do between now and Third Reading. It is vital to keep contacting MPs to highlight the flaws and unworkability of the assisted suicide Bill. However, we are now firmly on track and we can win this,” she said.

The concerns of these members of Parliament are shared by the Catholic bishops.

“We have already seen the bill weakened during Committee Stage. In addition, MPs are expected to debate nearly 60 pages of amendments in under 15 hours. The whole process by which this bill has been brought forward and debated is insufficient for such a radical change,” complained Sherrington.

“We urge Catholics, and all people of goodwill, to contact their MP and ask them to vote against this bill. We also ask you to pray that our representatives choose to protect the most vulnerable citizens of this country when they vote later this month,” the archbishop said.

