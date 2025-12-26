Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – In a direct response to escalating violence, particularly targeting Nigeria’s Christians, the United States has carried out air strikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria’s Sokoto state, killing several terrorists.

President Trump framed the Christmas evening attack as a response to the persecution of Christians in the West African nation.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our military and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues,” the president added.

U.S. Africa Command said the strikes were conducted “in coordination with Nigerian authorities.”

Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth noted on X that President Trump had been clear that “the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.”

“The @DeptofWar [Department of War] is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight – on Christmas. More to come…” he added.

Nigerian Foreign Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has admitted that it was a joint military operation, but told the BBC that it targeted terrorists and that it had nothing to do “with a particular religion.”

But Trump’s earlier warnings to Nigeria were clear: There would be military action if Nigerian authorities fail to protect the country’s Christians. Last month, he claimed that Islamic terrorists were killing “record numbers of Christians in Nigeria.”

“They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” the US president said. He promised he might send troops into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” unless the Nigerian government intervened, and said that all aid to what he called “the now disgraced country” would be cut.

Extremist groups like Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jihadist Fulani herdsmen have systematically targeted believers in Nigeria for years.

These militants have carried out brutal raids on villages, massacred congregants, and burned down churches, particularly in the country’s North and Middle Belt, leading to thousands of deaths – over 185,000 people killed since 2009 – and mass displacement.

In comments to Crux, the Director of the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety said by targeting the terrorist hideouts, Trump was merely fulfilling that promise.

“The American government is not bombing Nigeria. According to Trump’s statement, he is merely attempting to fulfill his promise based on his assessment,” he said.

He said Trump had demanded two specific actions to be taken. The first action was directed at Nigerian state actors, including government officials and security forces.

“The Trump administration demanded that Nigeria double its efforts to practically demonstrate it is working to stop egregious and grisly attacks against Christians and their sacred places of worship, learning, and livelihood,” Umeagbalasi said.

“The second demand was directed at non-state actors, specifically various jihadist Islamic groups that have infiltrated Nigeria and occupied thousands of forest locations. The clear message from the Trump administration to these jihadists was to leave Nigerian territory and return to where they came from, allowing Christians breathing space,” he added.

“Trump stated that time was running out and concluded by saying that if the Nigerian government fails to stop attacks on Christians and their places of worship and livelihood, and if jihadists and their enablers do not cease further attacks primarily targeting Christians, the American government would have no option but to intervene militarily,” Umeagbalasi told Crux.

Umeagbalasi dismissed concerns that such strikes could breach Nigerian sovereignty, explaining that the American government did not say it would bomb Nigeria or engage in territorial intervention if these issues were not addressed.

“The U.S. has previously conducted attacks on jihadist hideouts in sovereign states like Somalia and Syria. Under the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1998 ICC Statute, sovereignty cannot serve as an excuse for the perpetration of jihadist attacks,” he said.

He said Trump’s actions were appropriate, noting that any steps to safeguard Christians, Muslims, and their sacred places of worship “contribute to development and serve as preventive intervention.”

Umeagbalasi warned that failure to act could eventually lead to the implosion of the country of 220 million people – a prospect that would make the humanitarian catastrophes triggered by the implosion of countries like Syria and Libya pale in comparison.