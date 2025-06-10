Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A Bill that would decriminalize abortion in Britain is opposed by the Catholic bishops, with Archbishop John Sherrington saying it would “reduce the protection of unborn children and their mothers.”

Abortion remains a criminal offence in England and Wales if it takes place after 24 weeks of pregnancy, although there are various exceptions in place in the law, including the woman’s life is in danger, there is a severe fetal abnormality, and the woman is at risk of grave physical and mental injury.

The proposed changes – part of the Crime and Policing Bill – would not technically change these limitations to abortion, but would mean they would not longer be a criminal offense.

However, Sherrington says the bishops are “deeply alarmed” by the Bill.

The archbishop of Liverpool serves as the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

“Out of compassion for pregnant women and their babies, the Catholic Church believes that the law should offer protection to the unborn and that society should offer support for parents who need it. The proposed amendments would take our law further in the wrong direction,” he said in a statement.

“Under New Clause 1, the criminal law would no longer apply in relation to women acting to end their pregnancy, at any time, including up to and during birth. This is likely to result in an increased illegal use of abortion pills and an escalation in late-term at-home abortions, putting the lives and health of many pregnant women and their babies in grave danger. It would undermine the necessary judicial mechanisms to protect women from being coerced or pressurized into an abortion,” Sherrington explained.

“New Clause 20 would decriminalize abortion completely up to and during birth. This would leave women with little protection against forced or coerced abortions by families and third parties. Abortion would become available on demand and up to birth. There is little support amongst the general public for such an extreme law which entirely overturns the existing framework and totally disregards the humanity of the unborn baby,” he continued.

He said keeping abortion within the criminal law provides some level of protection for women and unborn children.

“Of course, where cases do arise under the current law, the authorities should act with both justice and mercy,” Sherrington added.

“Pregnant women and their unborn babies both have inherent dignity, and as such, mothers need to be supported in welcoming new life. Several Catholic organizations work tirelessly to provide support for parents and children. This is the truly safe, compassionate, and caring response to parents who are expecting a baby. I thank them for their work,” he said.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome