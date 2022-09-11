David J. Siler, seen in Haiti in this undated photo, is the new executive director of the Parish Twinning Program of the Americas based in Nashville, Tenn. His appointment was announced Aug. 15, 2022, and was effective the same day. He succeeds Theresa Patterson, who founded the organization in 1978 and served as its executive director until her recent retirement. (Credit: CNS photo/courtesy PTPA)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The board of directors of the Parish Twinning Program of the Americas announced that David Siler is the organization’s new executive director.

Siler, who assumed the leadership position effective Aug. 15, was introduced to leaders of U.S. twin parishes at the Parish Twinning Program’s National Conference in Nashville, Aug. 26-28.

He succeeds Theresa Patterson, founder and executive director of the program since 1978. Patterson announced her plans to retire this past March and will continue to serve as a member of the program’s board of directors.

“I am delighted to pass the torch to David and support his leadership,” she said.

Siler brings strong leadership experience to the organization along with a passion for its mission. Most recently, he served as the executive director of National Youth Advocate Program for Indiana, a foster care provider. Prior to this position, he led several service agency programs in Indiana including executive director of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Siler also has significant experience with a parish twinning relationship. In 2012, he helped to form the twinning relationship between his home parish, St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Indianapolis and an impoverished Catholic parish in Bois de Lance, Haiti.

As the parish twinning leader, Siler conducted numerous mission trips and has led the completion of many significant projects, including the construction of a rectory, the expansion of two schools, funding for wages for teachers and administrators of the two schools and a food program that provides meals for 480 students four days a week.

“David is a perfect fit for this important position,” said Diane Huggins, board president of the Parish Twinning Program. “He brings significant leadership experience and a passion for our mission. We believe he has the energy, dedication, and vision to advance our mission and lead our organization into the future.”

She also said she looks forward to working with Siler to “continue the inspirational legacy of our founder Theresa Patterson.”

Representatives from U.S. Catholic parishes across the country had the opportunity to meet Siler at “All Things Are Possible: Sharing God’s Love in Haiti and Latin America,” Parish Twinning Program’s National Conference in Nashville.

The purpose of the conference is to share information and learn about best practices for building spiritually enriching twinning relationships with impoverished parishes in third world countries.

Parish Twinning Program of the Americas is a Catholic, nonprofit organization with a mission to live the Gospel message through twinning relationships between parishes in the U.S. and parishes in Haiti and Latin America. Since its founding in 1978, it has grown to include about 300 of these connections for parishes located in 73 Catholic dioceses in 31 states.