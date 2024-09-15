Listen

No explanation on intercession would be complete without a mention of our spiritual father, the great Abraham of the Book of Genesis.

Abraham was a giant when it came to intercession. When told by God that the cities of the plains would be destroyed, the man interceded. When God relented, Abraham interceded again. The exchange continued and became almost comical as Abraham waged his bets and endured in his intercession for others.

In the end, he was able to wager God down from sparing the cities if fifty righteous people could be found to only ten. If only ten righteous people could be found, God agreed to spare the cities. Sadly, not even ten righteous could be found and the fires of discipline fell.

While the account is covered in some mystery, we can certainly see a clear message from God, namely, that he wants us to make intercession for one another. We are encouraged to care enough for one that we will pray and intercede for each other. We will carry our concerns and issues with us to prayer. We will not try to solve each other’s problems solely with our own modes of thinking, processing, calculating, and maneuvering. We will also carry the need or problem with us to prayer and present it before God.

Our forefather Abraham certainly set the tone, as the Catechism of the Catholic Church explains: “Since Abraham, intercession – asking on behalf of another – has been characteristic of a heart attuned to God’s mercy.”

As believers, we know of God’s love and concern for all his children. We have felt and experienced his love and tenderness. As such, with the spirit of Abraham, we continue his noble tradition of making intercession and being bold before God. We know how much God loves us and so we know how much we can push.

In the spirit of Abraham, the Lord Jesus was confident and assertive before God the Father. He was true Son speaking to his Father. He taught us to pray: “Give us this day our daily bread.” It’s an awkward command, but one that should be surrounded by filial reverence and a profound love and obedience to the Father.

Filial boldness is a far cry from arrogance. The two may look similar to some, but the heart of the one praying clearly shows that the two are radically distinct and different.

The Catechism explains: “In the age of the Church, Christian intercession participates in Christ’s, as an expression of the communion of saints.”

As we imitate the Lord Jesus and make intercession, we see the spiritual and tangible unity of all believers. We can discern and experience the communion of saints as we pray for one another and present each other’s needs and concerns to our heavenly Father in our Lord and Older Brother, Jesus Christ.

The Catechism teaches: “In intercession, he who prays looks ‘not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others,’ even to the point of praying for those who do him harm.”

By praying in Jesus Christ, we are able to make intercession for all people, even our enemies and those who hurt us and our loved ones. Such a prayerful act of love is only possible by the grace given to us by the Lord Jesus. He is the intercessor who carries us all.

The Christian faith has a rich tradition of intercessory prayer, as the Catechism observes: “The first Christian communities lived this form of fellowship intensely.”

As a sign of trust, Saint Paul sees the intercession of the believers as closely connected to his apostolic preaching. Even as he intercedes for them, the apostle relies on their intercession to guide the effectiveness of his preaching.” The Catechism asserts: “Thus the Apostle Paul gives [the early Christian communities] a share in his ministry of preaching the Gospel but also intercedes for them.”

When Christians pray, they are a spiritual sibling – a true brother or sister – for and to everyone. Standing in prayer as a child of God, the believer is given a universal perspective and sees all people as beloved and welcomed by God. In this posture, intercession nourishes love, justice, openness of heart, reconciliation, and peace among all people.

The Catechism teaches: “The intercession of Christians recognizes no boundaries: ‘for all men, for kings and all who are in high positions,’ for persecutors, for the salvation of those who reject the Gospel.”