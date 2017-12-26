 Christmas tragedy: 20 dead as bus collides with van in Philippines

Christmas tragedy: 20 dead as bus collides with van in Philippines

Christmas tragedy: 20 dead as bus collides with van in Philippines

This photo provided by the Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) shows the wreckage of a passenger van in La Union province, Philippines following an early morning collision with a passenger bus Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A passenger bus collided with the van carrying pilgrims to Christmas Mass at a church in the northern Philippines, causing casualties and more than two dozen injured. (Credit: AP Photo/LTFRB via AP.)

A passenger bus collided with a van carrying pilgrims to Christmas Mass at a church in the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured, police said.

BAGUIO, Philippines — A passenger bus collided with a van carrying pilgrims to Christmas Mass at a church in the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured, police said.

The dead included six children.

Police Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula said all those killed in the pre-dawn collision in La Union province’s Agoo town were in the van, known as jeepneys. Another 10 van passengers, along with the driver and 17 other occupants of the bus, were injured.

The van’s engine was ripped off due to the impact of the crash.

The van passengers were bound for Our Lady of Manaoag, a Catholic church in northern Pangasinan province that has long been popular among pilgrims and Catholics praying for the sick and impoverished, police said.

The church houses a 17th century ivory image of the Virgin Mary with the Child Jesus, which is credited with several miracles.

Rickety passenger buses and jeepneys, lack of safety signs, poor law enforcements and reckless driving have been blamed for many road tragedies in the Philippines.

Police chief Roy Villanueva told local media the smaller vehicle had left its lane and attempted to overtake a third vehicle.

Crux staff contributed to this report.

Related Post

 Yes, Virginia, Pope Francis has a strategy underneath the rhetoric
What’s at stake when Pope Francis visits the Holy Land
What to watch for as Pope Francis takes Asia by storm

Latest Stories

Most Read

Latest Stories

Related Post

 Yes, Virginia, Pope Francis has a strategy underneath the rhetoric
What’s at stake when Pope Francis visits the Holy Land
What to watch for as Pope Francis takes Asia by storm

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re an independent Catholic news site, operated in partnership with the Knights of Columbus. We hope you’ll find the site lively, engaging, topical, and thoughtful.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2017 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo