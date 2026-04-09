Catholics in the U.S. and around the world, from Pope Leo XIV to the last would-be pundit on social media, united early this week in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s most recent round of threats.

Trump has relented – for now – after threatening to unleash a bombing campaign against the whole of Iran’s power and transportation infrastructure, acts that experts in the law of war in the U.S. and around the world characterized as criminal.

“He’s both threatening a war crime and he’s engaging in a war crime through that rhetoric itself,” retired U.S.A.F. Lt. Col. Rachel VanLandingham told PBS on Monday, hours before Trump doubled down on his threat in a message he shared via his Truth Social platform.