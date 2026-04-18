U.S. President Donald Trump is still making headlines, nearly a week after attacking Pope Leo XIV on social media and then refusing to retract his statements in several interviews following his post.

Trump’s main complaint seems to be Leo’s vocal opposition to the U.S. and Israel attacking Iran, saying (among other things), “I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump’s original attack, which he posted to his Truth Social account, included other complaints, as well.