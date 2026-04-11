A bit of a kerfuffle hit the news world this week, as a report in The Free Press claimed the Trump administration threatened the Holy See to support its military projects or face a new “Avignon Papacy” – the period from 1309 to 1376 when the popes ruled Rome from France.

This was alleged to have happened when the head of the U.S. Undersecretary of War, Elbridge Colby, met with Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Holy See’s nuncio (ambassador) to the U.S. at the time, on Jan. 22 at the Pentagon.

This report was based exclusively on unnamed “Vatican sources.”