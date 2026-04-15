President Donald Trump has succeeded in doing what he is best at: Making the story about him – but that may not be the only effect of his social media tirade targeting Pope Leo XIV.

“That’s not the way you do it,” is how Crux Now’s editor-in-chief put it to the BBC about Trump’s social media screed attacking the pope on the eve of the pontiff’s departure for Africa.

Around the web-world, responses to the since-deleted AI slop Trump shared of himself refigured as Jesus the Healer ran the gamut, from prosaic “blasphemy,” to “deranged” and a good bit of language stronger than that.